Blocko Dice

Specialists involved:Unity/C# Developer, 2D Designer, VFX Animator, Game-Designer Platforms:Android

Project description:

BlockoDice (QBlock) is a new jigsaw puzzles and block puzzle game that combines tetris-like blocks and sudoku board style.

Game Features:

✔ Board 9x9 cells like in Sudoku!

✔ Fill the field with blocks of various shapes, do not allow the field to be filled like in Tetris.

✔ Collect the required number of points to complete the level and unlock the puzzle picture. The multipliers in the cells will allow you to get more points for 1 time.

✔ You can play easier if you use bonuses: turn the figure, remove the vertical or horizontal line.

✔ Additional points for filling fields and squares at the same time (combos).

✔ A series of closed cells in a row multiplies the points in the game.

✔ Great brain workout. Test your IQ.

Technical features

- Localization:

The developed algorithm adjusts the game interface to the language of the user's device.

- Custom level constructor:

Allows you to create different types of puzzles and game features using a third-party plugin.

- In-app purchases:

Integrated purchase types: consumable, non-consumable, subscription.

- User’s analytics integration:

For a more effective analysis of the involvement of players, as well as the actions of players in various game situations, it was decided to integrate firebase analytics.

- Firebase messaging services integration.

- UITween:

Used framework for creating smooth UI animations.

-Design patterns

