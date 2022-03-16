Blocko Dice

Specialists involved:Unity/C# Developer, 2D Designer, VFX Animator, Game-Designer Platforms:Android
Project description:
BlockoDice (QBlock) is a new jigsaw puzzles and block puzzle game that combines tetris-like blocks and sudoku board style.
Game Features:
✔ Board 9x9 cells like in Sudoku!
✔ Fill the field with blocks of various shapes, do not allow the field to be filled like in Tetris.
✔ Collect the required number of points to complete the level and unlock the puzzle picture. The multipliers in the cells will allow you to get more points for 1 time.
✔ You can play easier if you use bonuses: turn the figure, remove the vertical or horizontal line.
✔ Additional points for filling fields and squares at the same time (combos).
✔ A series of closed cells in a row multiplies the points in the game.
✔ Great brain workout. Test your IQ.
Technical features
- Localization:
The developed algorithm adjusts the game interface to the language of the user's device.
- Custom level constructor:
Allows you to create different types of puzzles and game features using a third-party plugin.
- In-app purchases:
Integrated purchase types: consumable, non-consumable, subscription.
- User’s analytics integration:
For a more effective analysis of the involvement of players, as well as the actions of players in various game situations, it was decided to integrate firebase analytics.
- Firebase messaging services integration.
- UITween:
Used framework for creating smooth UI animations.
-Design patterns
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.RedRocketGames.BlockoDice&hl=ru&gl=US