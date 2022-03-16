Specialists involved: Unity/C# Developer, 2D Designer, VFX Animator, Game-Designer Platforms: IOS/Android

Project description:

Brain Bricks is an exciting puzzle game for everyone. It will become an interesting leisure activity for you, help pass the time and contribute to the development of useful life skills. After all, the Brain Bricks puzzle was created by the masters of logic games. And this means that the puzzle is difficult, but very exciting.

Think, analyze, create! Develop creativity, observation and non-standard thinking. You are not limited in time to complete each level. So you can play for as long as you like.

Technical features

- Level generation constructor:

The developed constructor allows the game designer to generate puzzle levels without using code.

- Advanced UI animation system.

- Integrated services:

Google Admob;

Firebase user analytics - To better analyze player engagement and player actions in different game

situations;

Firebase crashlytics - allows you to monitor the stability of the application on devices;

Facebook SDK – ‎ Provides a complete collection of Facebook social features, allowing players in your;

Unity game to share content with their friends and allowing you to create a personal, social gaming

experience.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.puzzle.brain.bricks&hl=ru&gl=US