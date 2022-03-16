Mystical Energy

Involved specialists: 3 Unity/C# Developer, 3D Designer, VFX Animator, Game-Designer, Artist Platforms: IOS/Android, Web, Desktop

Project description:

NFT project , turn-based strategy with the ability to explore the planet, collect tokens, add new monsters to your deck for your further battle events.

Technical features :

- Addressables:

Unity Editor and runtime asset management system that improves support for large production teams with complex live content delivery needs. The system uses asynchronous loading to support loading from any location with any collection of dependencies.

- Zenject (Extenject):

A lightweight highly performant dependency injection framework built specifically to target Unity 3D.

- DOTween:

The framework used to create smooth animations for UI and game objects (movements, rotations, fading, etc.)

- Socket.IO - for using Web Socket in WebGl:

Library that enables real-time, bidirectional and event-based communication between the browser and the server.

- TypedScenes:

Toolkit for passing data between scenes. It provides strongly-typed wrappers for Unity scenes through which you can comfortably load scenes and pass data to them for work.

- URP:

Provides artist-friendly workflows that let you quickly and easily create optimized graphics across a range of platforms, from mobile to high-end consoles and PCs.

- Shader graph:

Shader Graph lets you visually author shaders and see the results in real-time. This node-based system opens up the field for artists

- Async programming:

Almost all code async, in order to work with client-server solution.

- Design patterns (fabric, MVVM, state machine, observer ect.)

- Classes for validating data between client and server.