The Elementies

Specialists involved: Unity/C# Developer, 2D Designer, 2D Animator, VFX Animator, Game-Designer Platforms: IOS/Android/Web GL
Project description:
NFT project with implemented turn-based combat mechanics. The game contains various characters with unique abilities.
Technical features of the project
- Spin animations:
Used to manage keeping track of time, updating the skeleton, queuing, layering and mixing/crossfading animation.
- Zenject (Extenject):
А lightweight highly performant dependency injection framework built specifically to target Unity 3D.
- URP:
Provides artist-friendly workflows that let you quickly and easily create optimized graphics across a range of platforms, from mobile to high-end consoles and PCs.
- VFX animations:
Design patterns(state machine, observer, iterator ect)