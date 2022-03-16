The Elementies

Specialists involved: Unity/C# Developer, 2D Designer, 2D Animator, VFX Animator, Game-Designer Platforms: IOS/Android/Web GL

Project description:

NFT project with implemented turn-based combat mechanics. The game contains various characters with unique abilities.

Technical features of the project

- Spin animations:

Used to manage keeping track of time, updating the skeleton, queuing, layering and mixing/crossfading animation.

- Zenject (Extenject):

А lightweight highly performant dependency injection framework built specifically to target Unity 3D.

- URP:

Provides artist-friendly workflows that let you quickly and easily create optimized graphics across a range of platforms, from mobile to high-end consoles and PCs.

- VFX animations:

Design patterns(state machine, observer, iterator ect)