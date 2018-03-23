Ресторан в Барселоне

Carlota

“Carlota is a site created for a modern restaurant. The restaurant is located in Barcelona on the cozy street París, house 168.

The challenge was to convey the luxurious interior of the restaurant through the design of the site. The task was completed in a short time, the client was satisfied

ToolsBootstrap, Custom, Development, Housewares, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, Media Queries, PHP, Responsive, SASS / SCSS, Website

http://o90007de.beget.tech/carlota/index.html