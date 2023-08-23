Beacons

Beacons are low cost pieces of hardware, small enough to attach to the wall or countertop that utilize battery friendly Bluetooth connection (BLE/Bluetooth Smart) to transmit messages directly to a smartphone or tablet to get appropriate notifications.

By using Gps technology we set a virtual geographical boundary for a real area and equip software to trigger a response and enable functionalities to device when its presence is identified within the defined limits.

Several location data providing hardware such as RFID, GPS tags are used based on the use-case to deliver location services that make your life easier.

Our services are built on the trusted and efficient Python programming language. This guarantees quick responses and easy customization.

From JavaScript to the latest React native framework, we deliver front-end solutions that work best for you.