Web/App development

SOLUTION

Learning management system for the administration, documentation, tracking and delivery of educational courses or training programs.

TECHNOLOGIES

Ruby, JavaScript(jQuery), Bootstrap, Omniauth, BigBlueButton, HTML5, CSSЗ, PostgreSQL

FEATURES

• Payment system integration

• Social networks integration

• Customized admin panel for administration

• On-line conversation via BigBlueButton technology

• Interactive classroom activities: reading, listening, writing, etc

• Convenient and rapid interaction between a client and teacher

• Responsive design

• Custom content management

• A student progress tracking