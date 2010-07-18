My ICQ:204242347, skype:mr_kostas
I'm a graphic designer with more than 6 years of experience in the following design fields:
Logotypes
Corporate Identity
Brochures
Illustration
Web design
3D modelling
Photo retouching
llustrations
From design to production, I am familiar with the whole process. I am great with corporate identities and ad designs. I am also good with web design. I have great attention to detail and have never missed a deadline with my work.
Skills:
Experienced with design concepts for packaging and advertising. Familiar with print preparation and production.
Designing graphics, logos. Experience in Photoshop CS3, Illustrator CS3, In Design CS3, Adobe Image Ready, Acrobat, Flash CS3, Dreamweaver CS3, Fireworks CS3, Corel Draw, HTML, CSS.
I provide custom graphic design. I can design a new identity or refresh your existing identity. I develop effective communications materials and brochures, brand guidelines, websites, posters. I also provides illustration, print advertising. For over six years, I have worked within the art industry in Ukraine. My understanding of industry requirements is unsurpassed, and I develop close and loyal working relationships with my clients to achieve excellence. From logos to the web sites and 3d graphics, my technical and design skills are of the highest international standard.
