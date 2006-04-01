Sergey Saliy
OBJECTIVE:
———————————————————————————————————
WEB technology
COMPUTING SKILLS:
———————————————————————————————————
Web development:
HTML + CSS
XML/XSLT/XPath
JavaScript/jQuery
MySQL
CMS:
Joomla, WordPress, Shop-Script
Web-Design:
optimization images for Web, banners, logo, animation, icons
Other technologies: treatment photo, content-management, forum administration
EDUCATION:
———————————————————————————————————
2003 - 2007, Kharkov Politechnical University (KhPI)
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and rights reserved – Intellectual property
Relevant courses included applied and computing mathematics, mathematical and computer modelling, system programming, databases, computer and engineering graphics
PROFESSIONAL EXPIRIENCE:
———————————————————————————————————
Bitlab, Kharkov 09/2006 – now
Leading HTML-coder, work on large internet-project for business, support existing projects
Nextedit support, Kharkov 04/2006 – 08/2006
Technical Support users online-CMS "NEXTEDIT" (error correction code, editing texts)
Contacts:
———————————————————————————————————
Ukraine, Kharkov, 61024 Poste Restante
Phone:
+3 8066 7573365
Email: [email protected]
ICQ: 43664376
Languages:
English - elementary, Russian - native
