Chester_LP

Сергей Салий Chester_LP

 
36 летУкраина/Харьков
18 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
4 года назад

Sergey Saliy

OBJECTIVE:

———————————————————————————————————

WEB technology

COMPUTING SKILLS:

———————————————————————————————————

Web development:

HTML + CSS

XML/XSLT/XPath

JavaScript/jQuery

MySQL

CMS:

Joomla, WordPress, Shop-Script

Web-Design:

optimization images for Web, banners, logo, animation, icons

Other technologies: treatment photo, content-management, forum administration

EDUCATION:

———————————————————————————————————

2003 - 2007, Kharkov Politechnical University (KhPI)

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and rights reserved – Intellectual property

Relevant courses included applied and computing mathematics, mathematical and computer modelling, system programming, databases, computer and engineering graphics

PROFESSIONAL EXPIRIENCE:

———————————————————————————————————

Bitlab, Kharkov 09/2006 – now

Leading HTML-coder, work on large internet-project for business, support existing projects

Nextedit support, Kharkov 04/2006 – 08/2006

Technical Support users online-CMS "NEXTEDIT" (error correction code, editing texts)

Contacts:

———————————————————————————————————

Ukraine, Kharkov, 61024 Poste Restante

Phone:

+3 8066 7573365

Email: [email protected]

ICQ: 43664376

Languages:

English - elementary, Russian - native

JavascriptWordPressMySQLHTMLCSSJoomlajQuery
Портфолио
Отзывы заказчиков
MISHA
41 годРоссия
15 лет в сервисе
Был
3 года назад
$10
10 баллов
13 лет назад
Установить jcarousellite на wordpress
Сергей отлично справился с заданием. Все выполнил оперативно. Постоянно держал в курсе дела. много подсказал по работе Профессионал, рекомендую.
Приятный в общении заказчик. Четко поставленная цель. Быстрая оплата. Рекомендую!
Ответный отзыв
Rocketa
Сергей 
38 летУкраина
17 лет в сервисе
Был
13 лет назад
6 отзывов
$160
10 баллов
15 лет назад
Доработка верстки промо материалов
Nice work. Был рад сотрудничеству, рекомендую.
Доволен заказчиком, с оплатой никаких проблем
Ответный отзыв
jelv
Украина
16 лет в сервисе
Был
15 лет назад
$10
10 баллов
16 лет назад
Исправление ошибки
Работа выполнена невероятно быстро. Сергей разобрался в том, в чем 30 верстальщиков не смогли разобраться
Рад был сотрудничать
Ответный отзыв
ecomsolutions
Гость 
NaN летСША
16 лет в сервисе
Был
16 лет назад
$100
10 баллов
16 лет назад
HTML-верстка 10 простых форм
Работа выполнена быстро и качественно. Спасибо.
Без лишних подробностей, но я остался очень доволен заказчиком.
Ответный отзыв
romanos
Роман 
33 годаСША
18 лет в сервисе
Был
3 месяца назад
$40
10 баллов
16 лет назад
DIV-вёрстка
Приятно иметь дело с профессионалом: вечером заказал - к обеду всё готово. Идеальная работа, никаких притензий: минимум кода, максимум качества.
Рад был сотрудничать
Ответный отзыв
HTML-верстка
6 отзывов
от $30
#581
Системы управления (CMS)
1 отзыв
от $50
#500