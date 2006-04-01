Sergey Saliy

OBJECTIVE:

WEB technology

COMPUTING SKILLS:

Web development:

HTML + CSS

XML/XSLT/XPath

JavaScript/jQuery

MySQL

CMS:

Joomla, WordPress, Shop-Script

Web-Design:

optimization images for Web, banners, logo, animation, icons

Other technologies: treatment photo, content-management, forum administration

EDUCATION:

2003 - 2007, Kharkov Politechnical University (KhPI)

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and rights reserved – Intellectual property

Relevant courses included applied and computing mathematics, mathematical and computer modelling, system programming, databases, computer and engineering graphics

PROFESSIONAL EXPIRIENCE:

Bitlab, Kharkov 09/2006 – now

Leading HTML-coder, work on large internet-project for business, support existing projects

Nextedit support, Kharkov 04/2006 – 08/2006

Technical Support users online-CMS "NEXTEDIT" (error correction code, editing texts)

Contacts:

Ukraine, Kharkov, 61024 Poste Restante

Phone:

+3 8066 7573365

Email: [email protected]

ICQ: 43664376

Languages:

English - elementary, Russian - native