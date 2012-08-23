ETNA Software is a technology solutions provider for capital markets, and has been operating internationally for more than nine years. We create custom software and capital market technical analysis systems for financial technology firms, retail brokers, market makers, exchanges and individual traders.

ETNA Software Company is a proud member of FIX Protocol Organization and our products received prestigious Barron's Magazine Awards. Founded in 2002 now it is an international company with 200 employees working in 4 countries (USA, Russia, Belarus, Vietnam).

Our mission

We use our extensive expertise in capital markets to help financial companies and start-ups launch new products, grow and prosper.

We have built ETNA’s solid foundation around the following:

Unique Human Capital

We strongly believe that the most valuable asset of any organization is its human resources. We hire the best, and create an environment that grants the freedom to learn, to experiment and grow, both individually and within the organization.

Team Expertise

ETNA Software's programmers build high-availability enterprise production platforms for Fortune 500 financial organizations in the US and Europe.

All of our project managers, programmers and testers have been specifically trained in trading on capital markets which makes their knowledge and experience invaluable for building trading platforms and automatic trading applications.

Long-term Stability

ETNA Software provides an innovative environment for gifted people to thrive and grow. Over the past 3 years our staff attrition rate has averaged less than 10%.

Work for ETNA, work for Wall Street!