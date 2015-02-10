Переводчик, тестировщик, писатель - именно в таком порядке =)

PERSONAL INFORMATION D.o.b.: 17 November 1982

Family status: not married.

EMPLOYMENT (3 years’ experience for manual QA; 2 years' as a writer; 2 years' as a translator)

2012 - till July 11th 2014

Position: QA engineer

Company: SysIQ e-commercecompany

Projects: GSI, L'Oreal,Samash, Homemakers

Platforms: Demandware and IBMWebsphere 7

Responsibilities:

Test management:

- creating test plans

- compiling test-design

- writing test plans, test scenarios, test anduse-cases

- creating a matrix coverage for the functionality and new features

Test execution

ü performing different types oftesting: ad-hoc, functional, regression, integration, user acceptance, smoke, sanity;

- fulfilling testcoverage;

- creation of test-cases specification withfurther bug creation and reporting;

- work experience with version control, bug tracking and management systems - Jira, Zethyr,RTH, Confluence

- Basic level of SQLknowledge.

Testing range

I have tested a full range of payment and order delivery systems forWebsphere 7, such as JERS, Weblink (for Samash) STORIS (for SaaS and

Homemakers). As a manual engineer I mainly worked with storefront and site design

for main and mobile platforms.

Requirements analysis

Multivariate density forecast evaluation and calibration for theprojects; check for convergence of distributed requirements, features and functions,

when parameters are estimated; rechecking and updating requirementstraceability matrix.

2012-till november2014

Technical and sci-fi writer for BL entertainment (Nottingham, England) Ihave written and edited requirements for this site (it's 2012 update F3 version: http://www.blacklibrary.com/). After that and till now, I was writing a sci-fi short stories for them.

2010-2012

Beta-tester for Blizzard entertainment (Starcraft 2; Diablo3 projects)

2005-2010

Main specialist in the mass-media and public relations department of thestate administration

2000-2003

Ltd. «Liana» - computers and details set Sales manager (2003)

- Communication withthe clients

- Search of the newclients

- Carrying out sales

The assistant of the sales manager (2000-2002)

- Communication withthe clients by phone

- Meetings with theclients in office

- Repair and refitcomputer master

- Executing different little tasks

EDUCATION 1999-2004

Vinnitsa state pedagogical university after M. Kotsubinski - Historyfaculty

2005-2008

Second higher education

National pedagogical university after M. Dragomanov - political sciencefaculty

2008-2010

Third higher education

London group of writers and reviewers under the council of Britishembassy

EDUCATIONAL COURSES

2000-2002– English courseswith the teachers of «Peace corps». 2006-2007 – PR technologists and managers

courses.

2012-2013 – QA performanceand ad-hoc trainings with software-testing.ru

ADDITIONAL SKILLS

PC: Professional user; MS Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MSAccess); Wikis. Graphical editors (Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator).

Familiar with Software Development Process (Agile).

Driver license B category.

Languages: Russian, Ukrainian, English (higher intermediate),Polish, French (basic)

My foreign languages skills are higher intermediate. I know Englishquite well – my reading, writing and listening skills are rather good, and my speaking skills are higher intermediate.

I have a three-year working experience as a company manager. I have beenworking as a head specialist in a regional state administration for the last five years, and have shown myself as a perspective specialist, and was appointed as a head of a branch in a public relations and mass-media communications department. During my work I received the experience of working with different governmental institutions, the representatives of public organizations, state firms and mass-media.

Also, I worked as a QA tester for 3 years, if to count a beta-tester experience with Blizzard entertainment.

I consider my strong points to be - the adaptability,confident in my skills, ability to work in a team, systematical approach and determination in solving of problematic questions. Looking for the answers

instead of escalating a problem. I prefer collective and team work, clear fulfillment of my own duties and responsibilities. Also the ability to learn and adapt for the new conditions, to work in a high rate.