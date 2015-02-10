mail: [email protected]
skype: anakwanar2
Full info
PERSONAL INFORMATION D.o.b.: 17 November 1982
Family status: not married.
EMPLOYMENT (3 years’ experience for manual QA; 2 years' as a writer; 2 years' as a translator)
2012 - till July 11th 2014
Position: QA engineer
Company: SysIQ e-commercecompany
Projects: GSI, L'Oreal,Samash, Homemakers
Platforms: Demandware and IBMWebsphere 7
Responsibilities:
Test management:
- creating test plans
- compiling test-design
- writing test plans, test scenarios, test anduse-cases
- creating a matrix coverage for the functionality and new features
Test execution
ü performing different types oftesting: ad-hoc, functional, regression, integration, user acceptance, smoke, sanity;
- fulfilling testcoverage;
- creation of test-cases specification withfurther bug creation and reporting;
- work experience with version control, bug tracking and management systems - Jira, Zethyr,RTH, Confluence
- Basic level of SQLknowledge.
Testing range
I have tested a full range of payment and order delivery systems forWebsphere 7, such as JERS, Weblink (for Samash) STORIS (for SaaS and
Homemakers). As a manual engineer I mainly worked with storefront and site design
for main and mobile platforms.
Requirements analysis
Multivariate density forecast evaluation and calibration for theprojects; check for convergence of distributed requirements, features and functions,
when parameters are estimated; rechecking and updating requirementstraceability matrix.
2012-till november2014
Technical and sci-fi writer for BL entertainment (Nottingham, England) Ihave written and edited requirements for this site (it's 2012 update F3 version: http://www.blacklibrary.com/). After that and till now, I was writing a sci-fi short stories for them.
2010-2012
Beta-tester for Blizzard entertainment (Starcraft 2; Diablo3 projects)
2005-2010
Main specialist in the mass-media and public relations department of thestate administration
2000-2003
Ltd. «Liana» - computers and details set Sales manager (2003)
- Communication withthe clients
- Search of the newclients
- Carrying out sales
The assistant of the sales manager (2000-2002)
- Communication withthe clients by phone
- Meetings with theclients in office
- Repair and refitcomputer master
- Executing different little tasks
EDUCATION 1999-2004
Vinnitsa state pedagogical university after M. Kotsubinski - Historyfaculty
2005-2008
Second higher education
National pedagogical university after M. Dragomanov - political sciencefaculty
2008-2010
Third higher education
London group of writers and reviewers under the council of Britishembassy
EDUCATIONAL COURSES
2000-2002– English courseswith the teachers of «Peace corps». 2006-2007 – PR technologists and managers
courses.
2012-2013 – QA performanceand ad-hoc trainings with software-testing.ru
ADDITIONAL SKILLS
PC: Professional user; MS Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, MSAccess); Wikis. Graphical editors (Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator).
Familiar with Software Development Process (Agile).
Driver license B category.
Languages: Russian, Ukrainian, English (higher intermediate),Polish, French (basic)
My foreign languages skills are higher intermediate. I know Englishquite well – my reading, writing and listening skills are rather good, and my speaking skills are higher intermediate.
I have a three-year working experience as a company manager. I have beenworking as a head specialist in a regional state administration for the last five years, and have shown myself as a perspective specialist, and was appointed as a head of a branch in a public relations and mass-media communications department. During my work I received the experience of working with different governmental institutions, the representatives of public organizations, state firms and mass-media.
Also, I worked as a QA tester for 3 years, if to count a beta-tester experience with Blizzard entertainment.
I consider my strong points to be - the adaptability,confident in my skills, ability to work in a team, systematical approach and determination in solving of problematic questions. Looking for the answers
instead of escalating a problem. I prefer collective and team work, clear fulfillment of my own duties and responsibilities. Also the ability to learn and adapt for the new conditions, to work in a high rate.