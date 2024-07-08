Hello! Thank you for visiting my portfolio page!
My name is Helen and I am a talented beginner graphic designer.
Over a period of time, I have singled out certain styles for myself in creating projects, which I diligently improve every day.
After all, to reach the goal, you first need to just go!
I hope you will appreciate my works)
Want to work together?
Портфолио
- Банери, зовнішня реклама, outdoor advertising, bannerнет просмотров
- Полігональний портрет poligo portret1 просмотр
Наружная реклама
нет отзывов
$10/час
от $10от 3 дней
#409
Фирменный стиль
нет отзывов
$20/час
от $20от 5 дней
#541
Дизайн продукции
нет отзывов
$12/час
от $12от 5 дней
#723
Иллюстрации и Рисунки
нет отзывов
$12/час
от $10от 3 дней
#1353