Petrozavodsk Karelia 185035 Phone +7 921 0100577

ICQ: 197432912

E-mail: [email protected]

Skype: rumyantsev.alexander

Rumyantsev Alexander

Executive Summary:

Software Engineer/Programmer with proven experience in all phases of the development life cycle. Expertise in designing and

eveloping distributed database-centric Web based enterprise architecture systems. Strong problem solving skills, a focus on high quality results, and a successful history of implementing innovative and effective solutions on multiple platforms and multiple programming languages. Performed as Analyst and Developer.

Education:

Petrozavodsk State University. The master of applied mathematical sciences - information systems and technologies. Graduated with a 6 years.

Foreign Languages:

Russian, English

Platforms:

Windows(2003, XP, 2000, NT, 9x, 3.1), MS DOS, Pocket PC, Linux

Languages:

C#.Net, ASP.Net, C++.Net, VB.Net,C++ Borland, XML, Flash, XSL, HTML, DHTML, SQL, PLSQL, Oracle, Delphi, PHP, Perl, Java, Assembler.

Applications/Servers:

Visual Studio, Windows Mobile SDK, MS Office, Adobe Photoshop, Erwin, BPwin . IIS, SQL.

Key qualifications:

- Software engineering with Microsoft Visual Studio Team System based on Visual Source Safe system;

- Design of distributed system architectures;

- Software development with Microsoft Visual Studio 2005 (2003) C#, MFC;

- Database theory and experience in database application development using Microsoft SQL Server 2005 (2000), MySQL;

- Documenting with Microsoft Visio, Microsoft Office products;

- Freely administrate, use and teach modern OS and other information technologies: UNIX (route, ipfw, dns, ldap, ipchains, socks, stunnel etc…); Windows 9x/NT/2000/XP/2003 server; Microsoft Virtual Server 2005, MS Office;

- Web-based information system design and content management system programming for large internet resources, HTML, JavaScript, basic web-site design skills, Apache Web Server;

- Analytical skills to collect information, reporting skills; responsibility, capability to take responsibility, ability for independent and team work; communication skills; experience in studying.

Professional experience:

07 / 2008 – Present ICS Russia Karelia Petrozavodsk

First category Programmer:

Design, Development of Various Software Applications Using: C#.Net, C++.Net, Html, JavaScript, WM 5.0, XML and XSL.

- Daily Report.

The objective of this scope is to establish the functional specifications required to provide a means of tracking Pallets. The “Daily Report” Tracking System software solution is a full-featured solution capable of utilizing Excel technology for data storage and batch data communication to improve efficiency in the warehouse.

- Quick Serve Restaurant Management System.

The objective of this scope is to establish the functional specifications required to provide a means of computerizing most of the operations at a quick serve restaurant. The Quick Serve Restaurant Management System software solution is a full-featured solution capable of utilizing database technology for data storage and data communication to improve efficiency of the operations at a quick serve restaurant.

01 / 2007 - 01/08 – Israel, Karmiel (VirTech)

First category programmer, team leader. Design, Development of Various Software Applications.

- Design, Development Casino (Forex) server application C# and client application (MFC C++) for testing server.

- Design, Development Web admin part of this project. Using ASP.NET technology.

- Design. Development warehouse system.

06 / 2006 – 08 / 2007 SoftMak company Russia Petrozavodsk

System administrator – Programmer:

Design, Development, Implementation and Support of Software Applications "Dispatching service". Using Borland C++ Builder, MSQL.

Support of free Software "PHProjekt", PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS.

Network Administration in Linux, Windows 2000 and 2003 Server Environments. Computer Equipment Setup, Hardware and Software, Including Terminals, Printers, Troubleshooting and Repair. Design and Development of network statistic project using Perl, HTML, JavaScript, CSS.

10 / 2001 – 06 / 2006 RCNIT - The regional Center of New Information Technologies Russia Karelia Petrozavodsk

System administrator – Programmer:

Design, development, Implementation and Support of Software Application "System of submission and reception of applications for repair of the personal computer for customers of the Petrozavodsk State University". Using Perl, Mysql DB, Oracle DB, HTML, JavaScript, CSS.

Design, development, Implementation and Support of Software Application "The monitoring system and managements of corporate servers" such as: DNS (Domain Name System), LDAP (Lightweght Directory Access Protocol

), DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) servers. Using Perl, Mysql DB, HTML, JavaScript, CSS.

Support of the IBM Software Application "Tivoli NetView", "Tivoli Managment Framework", "Tivoli Data WareHouse", "IBM DB2", Design and development program modules for it. Using Linux C.

Network Administration in Windows 2000 and 2003 Server Environments, Linux, CISCO equipment, etc.

Major projects:

- .NET based developing platform software design;

- Implementation and Support of Software Application "System of submission and reception of applications for repair of the personal computer for customers of the Petrozavodsk State University";

- Design, development, Implementation and Support of Software Application "The monitoring system and managements of corporate servers";

- Design, Development Casino (Forex, playing on quotations of currencies, Black Jack, Roulette, Exotic Options) server application C#. Also development client application (MFC C++) for testing server part. Design and development mathematical research of behaviour quotations of currencies, constructed mathematical model for the analysis and change of game in favour of the casino.

- http://www.sprypay.ru - Payement system;

- http://www.ingunavolok.ru - Web-site for guest house;

- http://icsx.ru - International Computer Systems

References:

Available Upon Request