Senior Magento Developer/ Team Lead

I am a talented Magento Developer / Team Lead with many years of experience and educational training. I am willing to work as a team member and also autonomously for your project.I have experience with Import/Export, integration with many API, Abay, Amazon, PayPal, ChanelAdvisor etc.

Professional skills:

Team Lead, Coach, Architect of Magento projects, support, improvements, experience with API, Import-Export, Shipping, Payment of integrations, reports, etc.

Magento 1.x - a high level of knowledge, using now, 4.5 years experience.

Magento 2.x - Average, 2 years of experience.

Redis - Average, use currently, 3 year experience.

Solr - Average, use currently, 3 years experience.

PHP - a high level of knowledge, using now, 5 years of experience.

XML - a high level of knowledge, using now, 5 years of experience.

Linux / Unix/ Mac / Windows - a high level of knowledge, 10 years of experience

JavaScript - Average, use currently, 5 year experience.

jQuery - Average, use currently, 5 year experience

Prototype - Average, use currently, 4 year experience

RequireJS - Tall, using now, 2 years experience.

Knockout.js - Tall, using now, 2 years experience.

GIT - a high level of knowledge, using now, 5 years of experience.

JIRA - a high level of knowledge, using now, 5 years experience.

Redmine - Average, 1 year experience.

HTML 5 - a high level of knowledge, using now, 5 years experience.

CSS3 - Tall, using now, 5 years experience.

OOP, MVC, DRY, SOLID - Tall, using now, 5 years experience.

MySQL - Tall, currently using, 5 year experience.

AWS, RDS, CloudFront - Tall, currently using, 2 year experience.

CloudFlare - Tall, currently using, 2 year experience.

Docker, Vagrant - Tall, using now, 2 years experience.

Bamboo (CI, CD) - Tall, using now, 3 years experience.

PHP Storm - a high level of knowledge, using now, 5 years of experience.