Hvostenko Sergey

Date of Birth: January 5, 1970

Region: South

Location: Israel

Painter, computer games designer and project manager, implementation and design of interactive user interfaces and dynamic multi-layer objects in 3D, development and design on extensive platforms such as personal computers, mobiles, tablets.

Participated on international exhibitions, various pieces of my work are displayed in private collections and at public galleries.

Education:

1989 – 1995 School of Art at Dnepropetrovsk, The National Art and Architecture Academy branch, department of monumental drawings

Experience:

2014 – 2015 still EFFY KWINA Architecture Design

Designer, Sketch Artist, 2D and 3D Imaging Specialist.

2013 – 2014 Rin Games

CEO, Art Designer, 3D Artist and Developer

2008 – 2013 Butterfly isoft

Lead Art Designer, Developer

2003 – 2008 Art College

Freelance Painter and Artist, Teacher at Art College

Art -Director:

Natural Threat: Ominous Shores (2012) http://www.bigfishgames.com/download-games/16450/natural-threat-ominous-shores/index.html

Zeus Defense (2013) https://itunes.apple.com/ru/app/zeus-defense/id570163271?mt=8

Gourmania 2 (2010) http://www.bigfishgames.com/download-games/11227/gourmania-2-great-expectations/

Natural Threat 2 (2013) http://www.bigfishgames.com/download-games/23903/natural-threat-2/index.html

Fantastic Team (Fantastic Runner: Run for Team)(2014) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ringames.fantasticteam

TwighlightTown. (2015Absolutist Games) http://absolutist.com/about/press_releases/twilight-town.html

Time Gap (2015Absolutist Games)

http://absolutist.com/iphone/time-gap-mysteries-of-lost-civilization/

Marital status: married.Syn schoolboy 14 years

Links to portfolio : http://www.weblancer.net/users/hvost/portfolio/

Have experience with:

3ds Max, Zbrash, Topogan, Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, Corel Painter, Poser, SpeedTree,