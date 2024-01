Web Developer

HI! I am a web developer.

I specialize on websites based on Drupal and Wordpress CMS. I performed well in back-end development, PHP frameworks (Symfony 2, Laravel). Also very fluent in modern HTML, and CSS technologies.

I also have great experience in Linux administration, LAMP setup, and many of that.

I will be glad to help in the maintenance and improvement of your site or web app. Also with great pleasure that'll take the creation of the new site.