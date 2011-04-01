System Software Development, Kernel Level Development, Cryptography
System Software Development:
- WinApi, Linux;
- Kernel Level Development : Drivers (network monitoring, traffic ciphering, firewalls, anti-rootkits,...);
- MFC/ATL/WTL;
- COM/DCOM/OLE/ActiveX;
- network development (sockets, RPC, RMI(Java));
- secure Development (SSL + x.509, ipsec,...);
Системное программирование
#712
Базы данных
#1024
Прикладное ПО
#1488