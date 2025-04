Англ.-рус. технический перевод

Пример он же тест:

The way this switch is wired is the bridge pickup is connected to the middle terminal and when in the down position this is taken directly to the output jack.

In the up position the pickup is connected to the selector switch of the circuitry, and the output is taken from the volume control.

Most pickups come with a wiring diagram which tells you which colour wire is connected to which coil and you can use this information to correctly wire this up to the selector switch.

To check which wires are conneced to the coils just measure the resistance across the wires and as soon as you measure a resistance then that is one coil.

Of course you don't know which way around the phase wiring is, that's just a little bit of trial and error you'll have to go through once you've connected it up to the amplifier.

when you're soldering, it's important to put the solder onto the joint after you've heated the joint up.

Otherwise you get a dry joint and you'll have problems in the future with dodgy connections.

So that is the electrics pretty much wired up to the scratchplate

so now we'll move back to the body, get that prepared ready for spraying.