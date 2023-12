PPC для google, yahoo, msn

Nuzhen 4elovek dla raboti prodvizhenie sajta 4erez PPC v google, yahoo, msn.

Opti obazatelen.Vse zajavki v skype. Nik - pmemory. Pisma ne 4itaju.

Vot sam proekt na anglijskom.

I need a person to take over my PPC campaigns in google, yahoo, msn.

I want to work with a professional who have a lot of experience in this field and can prove it.

if you have any questions please skype me - pmemory

I need a person who can work fast. Who can be in available in skype, so we can work effectively. Person should be responsible and well knowledgeable in marketing, landing pages, etc, so we can have powerful campaigns and result. Thats the goal!

Please provide list of your experience so it is easier for me to make a decision.

Thank you for your time.

Our website is for the memory improvement program.