Application in C using MPLAB and C18

The hardware is all done and I do not require any schematic, layout, assembly, or manufacturing help.

All I am looking for is an expert firmware engineer who can write the device drivers given the type of interface I have shown in the diagram and write the application software for the LCD and of course the logical application as to how the devices will all operate in this product. Further I also have all the logic prepared for the engineer in if-then-else statements.

обязательно пишите свои контактные данные icq, телефон

Опыт работы ОБЯЗАТЕЛЕН.

=================================

Proficient in every interfacing and programming aspects of Microchip's 8-bit PIC18F family of microcontrollers.

Strong skill and aptitude in developing device drivers and application for the above in C# using Microchip's MPLAB IDE and C18 compiler. Specific expertise in PIC18's

A) interrupt programming, resets & configuration,

B) timers & CCP modules,

C) USART, SPI & I2C,

D) ADC,

E) Internal & External Memory Programming & Expansion, and

F) System Configuration & Protection