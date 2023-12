Дать ответы на тесты с Международного права на Английском языке

На тесты с Международного права (International Law) нужно дать правильные ответы.

Всего приблизительно 100 вопросов.

Вот для примера несколько:

In the advisory opinion on the Accordance with international law of the unilateral declaration of independence in respect of Kosovo (2010) the ICJ considered that:

a) the declaration of independence was in violation of the Constitutional Framework established by UNIMIK ;

b) the Constitutional Framework possessed an international legal character;

c) the Constitutional Framework did not possess an international legal character;

d) None of the above.

Which of the following ICJ case is not relevant for the theory of unilateral acts of States:

a) Questions relating to the seizure and detention of certain documents and data (Timor-Leste v. Australia);

b) Accordance with international law of the unilateral declaration of independence in respect of Kosovo;

c) Nuclear Tests (Australia v. France);

d) None of the above.

In the Arrest Warrant case (DRC v. Belgium, 2002), the ICJ decided:

a) that the unfettered Belgian law on universal jurisdiction was not in conformity with international law;

b) that because States were sovereign and that there was no rule prohibiting Belgium to have an unfettered universal jurisdiction, such law was in conformity with international law;

c) none of the above.