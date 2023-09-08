UI UX Mobile app and landing page website
Hello!
My name is Mr. Shuvo, I am from Bangladesh. I have over four years of extensive experience in graphic design, video editing and UI/UX design and also 4 years of freelance work on multiple marketplaces, I am damn sure you will love my designs because they will be as elegant and attractive as you need. .
My skills
Web and mobile application UI/UX
Website/webpage UI/UX
Landing Page UI/UX
UI/UX of web applications
UI/UX Panel
E-commerce
why choose me?
Experience more than 3 years
I have completed over 100 projects
Reply within 1 hour (mostly within 5 minutes)
100% satisfaction
Professional and creative responsive design.
Super fast and active delivery.
Until my clients are satisfied, I will provide lifelong support and service.
30% discount on your first order
WHAT SHOULD YOU PROVIDE ME FOR YOUR DESIGN?
Clear brief:
Contents/Text.
Any images.
Reference work
View: Entire site
Service: New design
Uniqueness: Unique
Tool: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD, Figma