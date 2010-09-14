Статьи, эссе, перевод, веб-контент, рерайтинг, копирайтинг

I am able to do any kind of writing in English and Russian. Themes are discussable. Articles, reviews, short stories and essays are preferential, but I am also enthusiastic about any other offers. As evidence of the lever of my writing I can provide essays, creative writings and poems. In some cases recommendations from teachers can be shown as well.

I can describe and discuss a given subject, write either in academic or in journalistic style. Can rely strictly on facts or be creative and inventive in my writings. Have a good fantasy. Always try to do my best and never finish any work without being satisfied with final output.

I have plenty of essays on art related themes in English, 80 % percent of which are marked with A, other 20% marked with B. There are some creative writings in Russian which can be translated if needed; Also some scenarios for short films.

I have finished A-levels and now study in University of Edinburgh.

My qualifications are:

A-levels in art history(a), photography(a), graphics(b), maths(c), Russian(a)

Important school qualifications:

English A, Literature A, Russian B, History of Art A, History A

IELTS certificate 7.5