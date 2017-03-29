Technical Skills:
• Mantis, Jira, Bugzilla
• XSS injections, SQL injections
• Windows, Mac OS, Android, Ubuntu
• Firebug,Tamper Data
• JMeter, Selenium
• Genimotion
Additional information:
• English – Intermediate
• BTS management and Bug reporting.
• Big experience in Requirements, Specifications, Test Plans, Check Lists, Test Cases
• Big experience in such kinds of testing as: Load testing, Security Testing, Boundary values Testing, Cross-browser Testing, Regression Testing, GUI & Usability Testing, Positive & Negative Testing, Functional & Not Functional Testing, Installation testing, Black box & White box testing.
• Easily and with interest learn new Software.
• Sociable, able to work in a team.
• Active internet user.
Experience in IT:
1. Testing projects cms.biz.ua :
Manual testing. Test's documentation management.BTS management.
2. QA Engineer, Tech Support on the server aion-silverstone.com :
Test Case management ,Requirements management, BTS management ,New server's bilds testing, Bug reporting ,Maintenance and support of users