Technical Skills:

• Mantis, Jira, Bugzilla

• XSS injections, SQL injections

• Windows, Mac OS, Android, Ubuntu

• Firebug,Tamper Data

• JMeter, Selenium

• Genimotion

Additional information:

• English – Intermediate

• BTS management and Bug reporting.

• Big experience in Requirements, Specifications, Test Plans, Check Lists, Test Cases

• Big experience in such kinds of testing as: Load testing, Security Testing, Boundary values Testing, Cross-browser Testing, Regression Testing, GUI & Usability Testing, Positive & Negative Testing, Functional & Not Functional Testing, Installation testing, Black box & White box testing.

• Easily and with interest learn new Software.

• Sociable, able to work in a team.

• Active internet user.

Experience in IT:

1. Testing projects cms.biz.ua :

Manual testing. Test's documentation management.BTS management.

2. QA Engineer, Tech Support on the server aion-silverstone.com :

Test Case management ,Requirements management, BTS management ,New server's bilds testing, Bug reporting ,Maintenance and support of users