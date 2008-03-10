Danila SolSkiy

Developer

Languages: Java, PHP, VBscript

Skills:

JAVA(OOP, Class, JSP)

HTML/DHTML/XML/JavaScript

PHP(DRUPAL CMS)

Databases: MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server , PostgresSQL

Platforms: All Windows, LINUX

Education:

2003-2008 (3d course) Zhitomir State Technological University

(Ukraine), Department of Computer Science

Projects:

Graphics Editor for DOS (as Paint for Windows)

Project scope:

Technologies used: C/C++ objective-oriented

Number of developers: 1

Duration: 5 months

Projects:

FileBrowser and Image Editor (as Explorer for Windows)

Project scope:

Technologies used: JAVA

Number of developers: 1

Duration: 2 months

Projects:

Client program for working with MySQL serever

Project scope:

Technologies used: JAVA , SQL

Number of developers: 1

I wrote many small programs in different programming languages

(the leadingout of chainlets is in formal grammar(JAVA), test system

countries and their capitals(JAVA),

graphic previewer(WinAPI), test system 'family trea'(PROLOG))

Experience of programming: 3 years

Last Work:

Aceflex(www.aceflex.com) - make modules form e-commerce systems(Aceflex B2C, Mall) on VBScript(asp), XSLT/XML, javascript

Languages:

Ukrainian - native

Russian - second native language

English - good

Contacts:

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +38-097-765-761-9

Address: Kotovsky 105a, app 121, Zhitomir 10001, Ukraine