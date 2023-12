Summary

My strength is in large experience in Java , Java frameworks(Struts,Spring,Hibernate), J2EE application servers(JBOSS,Tomcat,WebSphere) , e-commerce systems WebSphere Commerce, Enfinity, OCP Fry. Quick and reliable Java solution.

Experience

Jul 2008 - Present

SysIQ Ukraine, Ukraine - Kyyiv, Kyyiv

Senior Developer

Developing e-commerce applications with WebSphere Commerce, Enfinity Intershop and Fry systems.

Feb 2006 - Jul 2008

ControlPay Ukraine, Ukraine - Kyyiv, Kyyiv

Software Engineer

(Java/Struts/Eclipse/JUnit/JSP/Ant/XML/XSLT/AJAX/OJB/JSF)

Project description:

Solution for transport order management , administrative and financial settlement

Responsibility:

Business logic, middleware.

Jun 2001 - Jan 2006

Mobilae Russia Inc./Exigen Group Moscow, Russian Federation - Moscow, Moscow City

Software Engineer

(Java/Struts/Eclipse/JUnit/JSP/Ant/XML/XSLT)

Project description:

Web project accounting system based on Struts,Tomcat,Oracle.

Responsibility:

Writing custom tags, building interface, developing business logic.

Project description:

Proper CORBA implementation(C++).

Responsibility:

Writing tests.

Eclipse builder for developing Web applications

Project description:

Eclipse based workspace for building Web applications (Java,XML,XSLT,Velocity,JScript).

Responsibility:

Developing object model for eclipse projects, model serialization, generation jsp pages using Velocity. Building Eclipse WYSIWYG html editor. Integrating proper C layout manager into custom Eclipse editors.

Mar 2000 - Jun 2001

Lanit Inc., Russian Federation - Moscow, Moscow City

Software Engineer

Developing inner delivery system.

(VB/SQL)

Project description:

Inner delivery system (warehouse,delivery,optimization).

Responsibility:

Writing user interface, business logic, object model.

Strengths

Java

Advanced, 6 year(s).

JSP/Struts/Velocity/Hibernate/OJB/Ajax/JBoss/Tomcat

Advanced, 4 year(s).

Eclipse

Advanced, 6 year(s).

MySQL,Oracle,DB2,MSSQL

Intermediate, 5 year(s).

Groovy

Intermediate, 2 year(s).