Unix (Solaris, Linux) System Administrator

Fully qualified systems engineer with 5+ years of sound experience in operation and maintenance of mission-critical UNIX-based systems for ISP businesses.

06/2008 Present A.Noga cunsultant / Independent Contributor Indipendent consultant

02/2003 06/2008 Moldtelecom Engineer / Executive

Moldtelecom

SKILLS

Operating Systems

* - Advanced in Solaris, Linux OS family, FreeBSD.

* - Conversant with Cisco IOS

Hardware/Telecom

* Experienced in commissioning and supporting of Sun Servers and StorEdge (Sun Fire 2x0, 4x0, 8x0)

* Familiar with Cisco 2600, 5300, 7200 series

* Proficient in switching & routing technologies

Responsibilities

* Performed configuration of VoIP Cisco AS

* Performed installation and configuration of Cisco SESM (Cisco Subscriber Edge Services Manager)

* Performed billing system installation and support such as Solaris OS, storage system.

* Performed daily and on-call support including proactive maintenance, reconfiguration, assistance.