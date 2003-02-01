Fully qualified systems engineer with 5+ years of sound experience in operation and maintenance of mission-critical UNIX-based systems for ISP businesses.
06/2008 Present A.Noga cunsultant / Independent Contributor Indipendent consultant
02/2003 06/2008 Moldtelecom Engineer / Executive
Moldtelecom
SKILLS
Operating Systems
* - Advanced in Solaris, Linux OS family, FreeBSD.
* - Conversant with Cisco IOS
Hardware/Telecom
* Experienced in commissioning and supporting of Sun Servers and StorEdge (Sun Fire 2x0, 4x0, 8x0)
* Familiar with Cisco 2600, 5300, 7200 series
* Proficient in switching & routing technologies
Responsibilities
* Performed configuration of VoIP Cisco AS
* Performed installation and configuration of Cisco SESM (Cisco Subscriber Edge Services Manager)
* Performed billing system installation and support such as Solaris OS, storage system.
* Performed daily and on-call support including proactive maintenance, reconfiguration, assistance.