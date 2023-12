mail: [email protected]

Knowledge and technologies:

• experience in developing flash online games, form based, dynamic applications;

• knowledge of interface usability basics.

• strong actionscript 2.0 language, and 3 month experience in actionscript 3.0(Flex)

• OOP, using design patterns

• maintaining high coding standards and practices and exercising quality control in Flash development;

• using Macromedia component and writing own UI components set and parts of re-usable interfaces & classes

• medium java skills ( JUnit, Hibernate, Red5 server, Swing, JDBC, Spring MVC, JSP )

• basic knowledge of web technologies (html, css, xml, javascript, svg). Intermediate in javascript.

Technical description:

IDE and Tools: for work in flash I use Eclipse + FDT and MTASC and sometimes swfmill.

I’m know and have used code repository such as svn, perforce.

In flash I have deep knowledge with:

- socket, web-service, flash remoting;

- processing bitmaps, filters, cropping, applying contrast, adding text, saving as jpeg (actionscript 3.0);

- a lot of 3d party libraries – animation-package, xpath, aswing, cairngorm, as2lib(medium level);

- and off course my loved logger – SOS Logger;

- in flex I have made image editors. Also drag’n’drop ability was used.

Also work with:

- in java I have wrote few application: swing + database, red5 application + Flex client.

- databases: mysql, hsqldb, postgres;

- know Java Web parts such as Spring MVC, JSP;

- worked with javascript components YUI, Ext and communication upon JSON-RPC.