Луганский национальный университет имени Тараса Шевченко по специальности Графический дизайн.
Портфолио:
https://www.shutterstock.com/ru/g/bedlovska+liana?search_source=base_gallery&language=ru&page=1&sort=popular&safe=true
https://www.vectorstock.com/royalty-free-vectors/vectors-by_liana2012
Портфолио
http://www.dizkon.ru/account/16669
Портфолио
http://www.talenthouse.com/a0699f82bc2633b979a7a5644d54fc87
Финалист конкурса:
http://www.dizkon.ru/contests/23026/work/167571#work-167571
http://www.dizkon.ru/contests/19503/work/158741#work-158741
https://www.talenthouse.com/i/design-for-richard-hawley/submissions
Выигранные конкурсы:
http://www.dizkon.ru/contests/20491/work#work-139732
https://www.weblancer.net/contests/626986.html
https://www.weblancer.net/contests/618250.html
http://www.weblancer.net/contests/541817.html
http://www.weblancer.net/contests/555585.html
Email: [email protected]
- Суши бар в мультяшном стиле252 просмотра
- Ирландский паб208 просмотров
- Landing page180 просмотров
- Development222 просмотра
- Logistics icons222 просмотра
- Грузовой транспорт201 просмотр
- Храмы208 просмотров
- Набор227 просмотров
- Админка160 просмотров
- Аминка pop up175 просмотров
- Madrasa161 просмотр
- Madrasa (внутренняя)140 просмотров