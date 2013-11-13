liana-2012l

Луганский национальный университет имени Тараса Шевченко по специальности Графический дизайн.

https://www.shutterstock.com/ru/g/bedlovska+liana?search_source=base_gallery&language=ru&page=1&sort=popular&safe=true

https://www.vectorstock.com/royalty-free-vectors/vectors-by_liana2012

http://www.dizkon.ru/account/16669

http://www.talenthouse.com/a0699f82bc2633b979a7a5644d54fc87

http://www.dizkon.ru/contests/23026/work/167571#work-167571

http://www.dizkon.ru/contests/19503/work/158741#work-158741

https://www.talenthouse.com/i/design-for-richard-hawley/submissions

http://www.dizkon.ru/contests/20491/work#work-139732

https://www.weblancer.net/contests/626986.html

https://www.weblancer.net/contests/618250.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/541817.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/555585.html

Разработка логотипа
Великолепно Лиана, попала в точку, спасибо большое!
Спасибо за конкурс) Четко поставленная задача, моментальная оплата, приятно работать. Всем рекомендую!
Логотип для дизайнера женской одежды
Отличная работа, быстрый отзыв на комментарии клиента к заданию. Очень довольна работой. Огромное спасибо!!!
Очень понравилось работать с Вероникой. Четко поставленная задача и своевременная оплата. Буду рада продолжить сотрудничество! Рекомендую!
Создать знак отличия для карточек пользователей
К конкурсному заданию Лиана отнеслась очень вдумчиво, улавила сразу мысль задачи, что говорит о мастерстве дизайнера который понимает заказчика с полу слова. Спасибо. Всем советую , очень толковый дизайнер
Отличный заказчик! Четкое и понятное задание, простор для творчества и своевременная оплата . Буду рада продолжить сотрудничество! Рекомендую!
Логотип и небольшое изменение дизайна сайта
Все работы выполнены качественно, на высоком уровне и в срок. Сотрудничеством доволен, рекомендую.
Отличный заказчик! Четкая постановка задачи, своевременная оплата. Спасибо за сотрудничество! Рекомендую!!!
Логотип магазина
Нарисовала супер логотип! Спасибо!
Четко поставленное ТЗ и своевременная оплата. Буду рада сотрудничать в дальнейшем!
