CG Artist. Illustrations. Gamedev. Advertising.

Curriculum vitae

[offtopic]Last name, first name: Moroz, Victoria

E-Mail: [email protected]

Date of birth: 5.10.1987

Nationality: Ukrainian

Marital status: Single[/offtopic]

[offtopic]Date 10/2013 – 02/2014

Designer in Kidelo

Date 09/2012 – 07/2013

Function Administrator in BHL Consultants GmbH

Date 08/2011 – 06/2012

Function Game-designer in Ikigaigames

Date 05/2010 – 12/2010

Function Designer in J&I Advertising[/offtopic]

[offtopic]Date 09/2013 – 09/2014

Qualification Electronic Media Master (unfinished)

Department Audiovisual Media

Educational establishment Stuttgart Media University

Date 09/2008 – 06/2009

Qualification Master in computer scientist (with Honors)

Profession System programming

Department Computing engineering and control

Educational establishment Kharkiv national university of radio electronics (KHNURE)

Date 09/2004 – 06/2008

Qualification Bachelor (with Honors)

Profession Specialist in Computer Engineering

Department Computing engineering and control

Educational establishment Kharkiv national university of radio electronics (KHNURE)[/offtopic]

[offtopic]Date 09/2013 – 11/2013

Program / course Languagestudent, ERESMUS Intensive Language Course, Stuttgart

Date 06/2012 – 07/2013

Program / course Languagestudent, Forum DaF/DaZ, Mainz e.V.

Date 08/2011 – 05/2012

Program / course Languagestudent, VHS, Frankfurt-am-Main

Date 12/2007 – 06/2008

Program / course Computer Graphics Packages Autodesk Maya 3D 8.0, Kharkiv[/offtopic]

Professional skills:

[offtopic] Languages:

Ukrainian (native)

Russian (native)

English (intermediate)

German (intermediate)[/offtopic][offtopic]Social skills: Communicative / team player[/offtopic][offtopic]Organisational skills: Reliability / punctuality / responsibility[/offtopic][offtopic]Artistic skills: Creativity / resourceful / knowledge of stereometry[/offtopic]

Knowledge:

[offtopic]• Autodesk Maya

• Autodesk Mudbox

• Adobe Photoshop

• Adobe Flash

• UDK

• SDK

• ZBrush

• Adobe InDesign

• Autodesk 3DMax

• Adobe Illustrator

• Action script 3.0

• MEL

• C/C++[/offtopic][offtopic]Roles: Designer / DTP-designer / Illustrator[/offtopic][offtopic]Branches: Advertising / print / games[/offtopic]