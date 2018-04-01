Melbourne_42str

Hello, dear friends! When you contact me you will receive an elegant, stylish, modern design. I will help you find an effective solution for your project in a short time.

Дизайнерер полиграфия и веб дизайн, только part-time. Опыт работы более 12 лет.

Предлагаю разраработку дизайн макетов на CD,DVD, cover(icon) FB (facebook)., cover(icon) Linkedin.,

- Branding development ( Logo and Business сard design, corporate identity, branding concept),logo similar to "drawn in pencil"., illustrations for children's books, character, mascot, chat-bot-character

- Print design (brochures, leaflets, packaging, bag, cardboard box., posters, banners, design gift cards, banner., flags design, postcard, T-shirts design, 3D modeling,cover for facebook and instagram, cover-book, laptop-covers, cover vinyl and CD etc.)

Also I can do

- Also, I can generate real-life illustrations from an AutoCAD digital file.

- 3D render architectural buildings

- 3D visualization of interior design

- APP design

- full truck wrap., car(aircraft) wrap design

- web,homepage design

I is skilled in using Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Corel., InDesign, Illustrator, Sketch,Autodesk 3ds Max Design, VRay, Corona, Gimp) and other graphics software.

Имею много отзывов от многих компаний из United Kingdom, Ireland, USA(Hawaii), Canada, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Qatar, Australia including Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and many other areas.

Срок изготовления макетов в среднем 2-7 дней...в зависимости от сложности и корректности техзадания.