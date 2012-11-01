MrBodukGenius

• C# (incl. ASP.Net, ADO.Net, WPF, Winforms, WCF, WF, Silverlight, MSIL), Mono (Monotouch, Moonlight)

• Delphi, Borland Pascal

• DSL’s (interpreters, meta-compilers, interfacing, IL’s)

• Scripting in UNIX shell environment (exp. in tools such as awk, sed, grep, grep )

• LISP family languages (Allegro LISP, SBCL, GCL, Lush, EmacsLISP), Scheme family languages (R2-5RS, Tiny, Mz, PLT)

• ANSI-C (experienced in kernel/user level programming, modules) , Cyclone, C++ ( GSL, STL, boost)

• Perl

• Erlang, YAWS,

• Tcl/Tk

• LLVM , yacc/flex/bison

• R, Scilab, Mathlab/Simulink, Maple, Octave, Maxima

• Spit of protocole languages, configuration and descriptive languages (ASN, RDF, SDL)

• Relational databases, incl. Transact SQL, ACID methodology, non-relational DB, Knowledge bases, HyperDB, SPARQL

• DOM/XML/XSLT , Xpath , Cyc

• PHP / Zend

• Regular Expression, EBNF, Chomsky hierarchy Goddes

• and variety of frameworks and inner-application languages (such as GEGL, TScheme, others)