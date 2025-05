Project Director, Team Leader, Web-Developer

System Administrator (Windows + Hardware) since 2003

Work in IT-Companies and freelance since 2006

DevOps, Linux user, and freelancer since 2011

Main Expertise

: JS (ES5), HTML5, CSS; NPM, Git, Subversion. Bootstrap. SASS, Stylus, Pug(Jade)

Builders: Gulp, Webpack

Deployment: GitHub.io, Heroku.com, Zeit.co

Sys: AWS. LAMP, bash-scripts, Docker, Jenkins, FirewallD/iptables, SQL queries, Kibana, MySQL Replications, Zabbix. Pipelines

Control Panels: Cpanel and WHM, ISP, Plesk

CMS: Wordpress, Opencart (7, 9 years experience) and others.

Also: Firebase, prototyping and graphical tools (invisionapp, draw.io, etc.)

A little practice (Junior level)

: JS(ES6), React, Angular, Vue, REST API; Express, MongoDB, Mocha,

BE: PHP + Composer, NodeJS

CMS: Drupal, Magento, Typo3, ModX, DLE.

Also: Blockchain, IoT, Robotechnics, AI, JIRA Administration. K8s. Mocha, Chai. MobX, Redux, Knockout.js.

I love hardware and Linux (currently Arch Linux user).