Перевод с английского

A key factor separating Lightroom Classic from a pixel editor like Adobe Photoshop and a file browser like Adobe Bridge is Lightroom Classic’s use of a catalog file. The catalog in Lightroom Classic is essentially a

database, and as such it is simply the repository for everything Lightroom Classic “knows” about your photos.

Luckily, you don’t need to know much about databases to use Lightroom Classic, but if you understand how this

particular database fits into the big picture, you can work smarter when managing, organizing, processing,

outputting, and safeguarding your photos.

