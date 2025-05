Срочно на английский 5 страниц!

И вот он перевод - это то, что нам выдали в результате. Увы, но через онлайн-переводчик я и сама могу бросить. Такую работу оплачивать не собираюсь. Самое неприятное - поверили человеку, потеряли полдня времени. Подвели Клиента. Текст "перевода": To provide automatic control of temperature hotter waters in accordance with the set user by a value.In the case of realization of the system of the control centralized traffic to provide a con-clusion on a screen komputer value of temperature with proper ustavkami on the giving pipeline of hot water-supply.To provide a complete management and monitoring of electric water-supply (temperature of water on an output, including/shutdown on the set program, state of the stages of water-supply, information about nonpermanent situations is disconnecting after a feather-gruzke, power supply and other). Automation of account of thermal energy (executed on technical terms ot MOEK) To provide the assured memorizing in teploschetchike of all information on teplouchetu no less what for 40 days.Programmatic translation on Cold/Summer time. Knot of teploucheta software must provide: ... Automation of the economic-drinkable water systems To provide visualization and, in the case of realization of the system of dispetcherizacui arkhi-virovanie, all signals of alarms (hindrances for to exceeding pressures, to idling and пр.), given out local avtomatic management, and also followings parameters, economic-drinkable pumps ... - ustavka on pressure. To provide visualization and archiving of information of expense of water. To design the system of automation and control of engineering equipment of individualnykh of thermal points centralized traffic in accordance with technical terms ot teplo organization. Automation of the systems of kholodosnabzheniya For the aggregates of refrigerations to foresee a management, including/shutdown time-lagged in relation to including/shutdown of pumps on kholodonositele. ....