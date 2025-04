Эссе на английском языке literature of classicism

Эссе на 2000 слов на одну из следующих тем по выбору:

1. Metaphysical poets’ view on the world and life.

2. Humanism of John Milton’s “Paradise Lost “.

3. The spirit of non-conformism in Restoration literature.

4. Manners and morals in Restoration literature.

5. The classical inheritance in Augustan literature.

6. The ideas of the Age of Reason in Augustan literature.

7. Representation of the criminal world in Enlightenment literature.

8. D. Defoe’s “ Moll Flanders“ as a portrayal of the position of women in the Age of Reason.

9. Travels in Henry Fielding’s novel “Tom Jones”.

10. Depiction of Hanoverian England in Henry Fielding’s Novel “Tom Jones”.

11. R.B. Sheridan’s play “A School for Scandal “as a moral play.