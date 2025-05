Eclipse RAD plugin 8 weeks project - remote work (от 2000 до 2000 )

We open a 8 weeks project for remote development.

Project goal: Write a RAD plugin to Eclipse as an IDE for this http://www.puakma.net product

Deadline: March/April 2004 To be started best in January - finished in the end of February/March. Time to release kept up to 3 month max. I expect 60-80 days/evenings ;-) of development.

Resources: 1 experienced eclipse java developer.

Budget: 2000 USD

Payment: 30% after first preview, 30% after working beta is delivered, 40% after gold is released

Work location: Home + internet to communicate

Transfer: Western Union or wire transfer