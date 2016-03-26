Программист С++, Windows, iOS, Tizen

OBJECTIVE

An accomplished Software Engineer specializing in Object-Oriented Design and Analysis with extensive experience in the full life cycle of the software design process including requirements definition, prototyping, proof of concept, design, interface implementation, testing, and maintenance. Strong knowledge of Microsoft Visual C++, C++/CLI.

SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS

• 9-year-old experience of programming.

• Possess expertise in Object-Oriented Analysis/Design and C++ Development.

• Solid management skills, demonstrated proficiency in leading and mentoring individuals to maximize levels of productivity, while forming cohesive team environments.

• Good knowledge of mathematics && algorithm development.

COMPUTER SKILLS

• C++

• C++/CLI, .NET

• DirectX, OpenGL, OpenGL ES 2.0, WinAPI

• STL, WinForms

• MS Visual Studio, Xcode

• SVN, TestTrack Pro, Surround SCM, Alien Brain

• Data base: Microsoft SQL Server и Microsoft Access, Crystal Reports, ADO.NET

• Systems: Microsoft Windows, iOS

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

• Designed and developed 3D game editor: Visual C++ and C++/CLI.

• Designed and developed 3D render system.

• Designed and developed advanced particle system: Visual C++ and OpenGL ES 2.0.

• Designed and developed editor advanced particle system: Visual C++ and C++/CLI.

• Designed and developed 3D game engine: Visual C++.

• Support of the published games.

• Developed databases: MS SQL Server, Borland Builder C++, SQL, ADO

• Developed databases: MS SQL Server, Visual C++, SQL, ADO.NET

• Developed databases: C#, SQL, ADO.NET

• Developed a sound file editor like Sound Forge, but with limited functionality (C#). The editor allows edit audio files with visual graphs and apply various sound effects from a library of DirectX and some of his.

Last 4 projects:

• Game: "Prostokvashino"

• Customer: Akella company

• Genre: training games

• Role: programmer 2D game engine

• Used: Visual Studio 2010, Xcode, C++, C++/CLI

• Platform: iOS, Windows

• Duration: 4 months (2012)

• www: https://itunes.apple.com/ru/app/tip-mathem/id574391138?mt=8

• Game: " Wizard of Oz"

• Customer: Akella company

• Genre: training games

• Role: programmer 2D game engine

• Used: Visual Studio 2010, Xcode, C++, C++/CLI

• Platform: iOS, Windows

• Duration: 3 months (2012)

• Game: serial training games - 6 games for children magazine "Piznayko"

• Customer: magazine "Piznayko" company

• Genre: training games

• Role: programmer 2D/3D game engine and 2D/3D editor, project manager

• Used: Visual Studio 2010, DirectX 9.0c, WinApi, C++, C++/CLI

• Duration: 1 year (2009-2010)

• Game: "Steel Typhoon"

• Customer: my project

• Genre: 3D RTS and arcade

• Role: programmer game engine and complete 3D editor, project manager

• Used: Visual Studio 2010, DirectX 9.0c, WinApi, C++, C++/CLI

• Duration: 1,5 year, in progress (start in 2009)

• www: http://www.ep.com.ua/htmls/proj.php?imgdir=steel&lang=ENG&name=Steel%20Typhoon