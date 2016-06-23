web developer

Hi, My name is Nikolay Kipnyak.

In my portfolio, are a few sites that I have been developed. I believe my strengths are Experience and Punctuality. My number first goal will always be to meet your needs and deadline. When working on a new project, I like to speak with the client, so that I can have a clear understanding of his/her needs and vision of the project. I’m honest and fair.

I've been developing since 2011 using Php .Still working with Ubuntu and will continue to use it.

I like to work with Laravel,Yii,Codeigniter,Symfony2 . Did pretty much everything with Bootstrap and JS. Used Jquery and Prototype and also can use NodeJs with AngularJS.

My role in team is Middle Developer. Have experience in Linux Administration.

I created and work with complex CRM systems like VTier and X2Engine for big companies.

Please take a look at my work history for comments from other clients. Thank you in advance for your time and consideration. I look forward to working with you soon.