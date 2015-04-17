Narek-T

Тарвердян Нарек Narek-T

 
35 летРоссия/Нижний Новгород
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
3 года назад
HTML/CSS/JS Expert || React.js Front-end Developer

Hi! My name is Narek, I'm a frontend developer with 8+ years of experience in JavaScript(ES6, React, Redux), PSD to HTML(HTML5, Pug, CSS3, Sass/Less/Stylus) and WordPress development.  I can create for you high performance and fully responsive Front-end, or whole site in WordPress. 

I can help you with:

• Building modular, code extensible, fully responsive, error free front end from your design.

• Upgrading and refactoring  your existing solution.

• Improving performance.

• SEO optimizing. 

• Building sites on WordPress. 

• Fixing bugs.

I'm skilled in:

• Front-end: JavaScript(ES6), React, Redux, Reselect, Lodash, jQuery, HTML5, Jade(Pug), CSS3, Sass/Less/Stylus. 

• UI libraries: Bootstrap, Material UI, Zurb Foundation, Semantic UI.

• Unit Testing: Mocha, Chai, Enzyme, Sinon. 

• Environment: Webpack, Gulp, Babel, ESLint, npm/yarn.

• CMS: WordPress. I also have over a year of professional experience building apps using React Native platform, TypeScript, VueJS.

P. S. If you have an idea for non commercial project, which will help children's education or health for free, I'll help you for free.

NOTE: Currently, I'm not available for full-time hire because I have a full-time contract, but I'm open for overtime work 20h/w.

JavascriptTypeScriptWordPressHTMLCSSBootstrapjQueryReact NativeSASSGulpReact.jsRedux
Woltik
36 летРоссия
17 лет в сервисе
Был
3 года назад
$90
10 баллов
8 лет назад
Сверстать лендинг и поставить на CMS
Профессионал с прекрасным пониманием задачи и владением быстрыми способами ее решения. Рекомендую.
К сожалению сейчас мало заказчиков которые могут четко поставить задачу. Алексей из этих заказчиков. Отлично составленное ТЗ после которого не осталось вопросов. Оплата в срок. Однозначно рекомендую. Спасибо!
Ответный отзыв
Ovcharkin
Артём 
32 годаРоссия
13 лет в сервисе
Был
7 лет назад
$30
10 баллов
9 лет назад
Верстка лендинга
Буквально за несколько часов выполнил всю работу. С комментариями и с подсказками на основе своего опыта. Рекомендую как профессионала в своей области. Обязательно буду обращаться по другим проектам!
Спасибо за работу и своевременную оплату. Рекомендую как ответственного, хорошего заказчика! Спасибо!
Ответный отзыв
YANNN
Ян Че 
38 летСША
16 лет в сервисе
Был
2 года назад
$120
9 баллов
9 лет назад
Сайт ясновидящей
Спасибо за работу
Все хорошо, спасибо.
Ответный отзыв
sanyaorel
29 летРоссия
9 лет в сервисе
Был
7 лет назад
$40
10 баллов
9 лет назад
Верстка и натяжка сайта
Остался полностью доволен Работой Нарека. Задача была: натяжка на wp. Все было сделано в оговоренный срок, качественно. Всегда был на связи, на все вопросы, а их было много, ответил и все подробно разъяснил. Рекомендую.
Сотрудничеством доволен, Александр все вовремя оплатил, никаких проблем не возникло. Рекомендую.
Ответный отзыв
evgenyevteev
32 годаРоссия
9 лет в сервисе
Был
4 года назад
$85
10 баллов
9 лет назад
Верстка одностраничника
В очередной раз Нарек порадовал меня своей работой. Замечательный исполнитель. Грамотный специалист. Было несколько задач, не входивших в ТЗ - сделал мне бонусом. Всем однозначно рекомендую. Большое спасибо за вёрстку)
Отличный заказчик, как всегда четкое ТЗ и своевременная оплата. Рекомендую. Спасибо за заказ.
Ответный отзыв
