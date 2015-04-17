HTML/CSS/JS Expert || React.js Front-end Developer

Hi! My name is Narek, I'm a frontend developer with 8+ years of experience in JavaScript(ES6, React, Redux), PSD to HTML(HTML5, Pug, CSS3, Sass/Less/Stylus) and WordPress development. I can create for you high performance and fully responsive Front-end, or whole site in WordPress.

I can help you with:

• Building modular, code extensible, fully responsive, error free front end from your design.

• Upgrading and refactoring your existing solution.

• Improving performance.

• SEO optimizing.

• Building sites on WordPress.

• Fixing bugs.

I'm skilled in:

• Front-end: JavaScript(ES6), React, Redux, Reselect, Lodash, jQuery, HTML5, Jade(Pug), CSS3, Sass/Less/Stylus.

• UI libraries: Bootstrap, Material UI, Zurb Foundation, Semantic UI.

• Unit Testing: Mocha, Chai, Enzyme, Sinon.

• Environment: Webpack, Gulp, Babel, ESLint, npm/yarn.

• CMS: WordPress. I also have over a year of professional experience building apps using React Native platform, TypeScript, VueJS.

P. S. If you have an idea for non commercial project, which will help children's education or health for free, I'll help you for free.

NOTE: Currently, I'm not available for full-time hire because I have a full-time contract, but I'm open for overtime work 20h/w.