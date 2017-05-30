Voitseshevskyi

QA

Skills:

1. Testing: strong performance/load , functional, lower automation testing.

2. Testing tools: Jmeter, Tsung, SoapUI, HP LoadRunner, Fiddler.

3. Documentation frameworks: Test Plan, Test Cases, Check list, bug reports.

4. Languages: Java(basic), JS(basic), Oracle SQL(basic).

5. OS: Windows, Linux.

6. Management system: ALM, Redmine, Jira.

7. Technologies XML, JSON, HTML, CSS.

8. Understanding of Software testing process and software development lifecycle (SDLC).

9. Understanding of methodologies and models;

10. Intermediate English;

11. Understanding principles of web-application work.