Voitseshevskyi

QA
Skills:
1. Testing: strong performance/load , functional, lower automation testing.
2. Testing tools: Jmeter, Tsung, SoapUI, HP LoadRunner, Fiddler.
3. Documentation frameworks: Test Plan, Test Cases, Check list, bug reports.
4. Languages: Java(basic), JS(basic), Oracle SQL(basic).
5. OS: Windows, Linux.
6. Management system: ALM, Redmine, Jira.
7. Technologies XML, JSON, HTML, CSS.
8. Understanding of Software testing process and software development lifecycle (SDLC).
9. Understanding of methodologies and models;
10. Intermediate English;
11. Understanding principles of web-application work.