Phone mobile: 38-066-145-72-08
Country: Ukraine
City: Chernigov
Address: [email protected]
Objective:
Database programmer, web designer, web optimizer
Computer skills:
programming languages &
environments: C/C++, UML;
database
design & processing: Delphi, MS Access, MySQL;
operating systems: MS-DOS, Windows NT, Linux 9.1;
web design &
optimization: PHP/PHP5, TSQL, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, XSLT
applications: CorelDraw, Adobe PhotoShop, Adobe Illustrator, Macromedia Fireworks, Corel PhotoPaint, MsOffice, Macromedia DreamWeaver and others;
and also: Efficient in hardware (assembling, service);
Computer nets (laying, administrating, protocols).
* Experience in developing Internet projects, search engines optimization (SEO)
* Commerce / trading application design, development, and implementation
* Project Management, Team Leadership. Able to lead, organize and motivate project teams towards their goal while pressure of tight deadlines in a resource constrained environment
* Solution development, System Architecture Development
*
Experience in diverse range of businesses and activities evaluating, reviewing and building Database systems (Delphi, SQL Server), Web and e-commerce solutions, Web Services
* C++ Programming
* Effective communicator with persuasive and advisory skills
* Experience in writing Test Framework.
* Development, analysis and design of complex client-server applications
* Database design, development, and implementation; data transformation
* Multilanguage user interface development, multicurrency application development, multilingual database development
* Documentation, Testing and Implementation
* Technical Support, Software Upgrade
Work experience:
http://www.amailsender.com/tracker/ - Atomic Email Tracker is a web based service for tracing the sent e-mail messages.
http://www.atompark.com/members/ - AtomPark Software Members' Area. For the authorized customers.
http://atomiccc.com/ - AtomPark Software customer support system
http://bestofrent.com/ - apartments rent website
http://date-ukraine.com/ - dating site
http://www.missgeenie.com - corporative site
http://www.missgeenie.com/mobiles - e-commerce site
http://www.missgeenie.com/jewellery/ - e-commerce site
http://www.chernigov-ukraine.info
http://www.kiev-ukraine-information.com
http://www.kirovograd-ukraine.info
http://www.vinnitsa-ukraine.info/
http://www.russian-women-connection.com
http://www.teenmodel.russian-women-connection.com/ (doorway)
http://www.russian-women-site.com/ (doorway)
Personal Abilities:
An intelligent, enthusiastic, strongly self-motivated web designer / project manager. Excellent by search of multifunction and decision of the problem. Diligent, creative also loves to work in an environment of a team. Excellent at troubleshooting and problem solving.
Personal interests in soccer, sky diving, travel. Fond of dance music, modern art and novels.