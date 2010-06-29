Phone mobile: 38-066-145-72-08

Objective:

Database programmer, web designer, web optimizer

Computer skills:

programming languages &

environments: C/C++, UML;

database

design & processing: Delphi, MS Access, MySQL;

operating systems: MS-DOS, Windows NT, Linux 9.1;

web design &

optimization: PHP/PHP5, TSQL, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, XSLT

applications: CorelDraw, Adobe PhotoShop, Adobe Illustrator, Macromedia Fireworks, Corel PhotoPaint, MsOffice, Macromedia DreamWeaver and others;

and also: Efficient in hardware (assembling, service);

Computer nets (laying, administrating, protocols).

* Experience in developing Internet projects, search engines optimization (SEO)

* Commerce / trading application design, development, and implementation

* Project Management, Team Leadership. Able to lead, organize and motivate project teams towards their goal while pressure of tight deadlines in a resource constrained environment

* Solution development, System Architecture Development

*

Experience in diverse range of businesses and activities evaluating, reviewing and building Database systems (Delphi, SQL Server), Web and e-commerce solutions, Web Services

* C++ Programming

* Effective communicator with persuasive and advisory skills

* Experience in writing Test Framework.

* Development, analysis and design of complex client-server applications

* Database design, development, and implementation; data transformation

* Multilanguage user interface development, multicurrency application development, multilingual database development

* Documentation, Testing and Implementation

* Technical Support, Software Upgrade

Work experience:

http://www.amailsender.com/tracker/ - Atomic Email Tracker is a web based service for tracing the sent e-mail messages.

http://www.atompark.com/members/ - AtomPark Software Members' Area. For the authorized customers.

http://atomiccc.com/ - AtomPark Software customer support system

http://bestofrent.com/ - apartments rent website

http://date-ukraine.com/ - dating site

http://www.missgeenie.com - corporative site

http://www.missgeenie.com/mobiles - e-commerce site

http://www.missgeenie.com/jewellery/ - e-commerce site

http://www.chernigov-ukraine.info

http://www.kiev-ukraine-information.com

http://www.kirovograd-ukraine.info

http://www.vinnitsa-ukraine.info/

http://www.russian-women-connection.com

http://www.teenmodel.russian-women-connection.com/ (doorway)

http://www.russian-women-site.com/ (doorway)

Personal Abilities:

An intelligent, enthusiastic, strongly self-motivated web designer / project manager. Excellent by search of multifunction and decision of the problem. Diligent, creative also loves to work in an environment of a team. Excellent at troubleshooting and problem solving.

Personal interests in soccer, sky diving, travel. Fond of dance music, modern art and novels.