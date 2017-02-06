Desktop & Mobile Software Developer

I have worked on multiple projects ranging from big to small business need. Made a lot programs for sports betting (web-scraping, analysis, reports, online-notification and other). Also experienced in developing medical software (cardiogram recognition,software for dental clinic). Automation, clickers, robots, image processing and sound processing (the creation of filters and editors). Feel free to contact me anytime.

- Developer of desktop, mobile and web applications;

- Web-scraping/extraction specialist using frameworks and other tools (for browser emulation, etc). Email extraction/scraping, web crawler.

- CAPTCHA and image recognition specialist (12+ working projects with accuracy 65-100% includes reCaptcha and other). Image scraping/automated re-sizing, processing, uploading, stack, recognition using OpenCV, TesseractOCR.

• Over 10 years of professional experience

• Desktop Applications (Microsoft Windows)

• Mobile Applications (iOS/Android Firemonkey apps)

• Delphi, Python, ASM, AVR , Android

• Database design (SQL, MS SQL Server (T-SQL), MySQL, MS Access, SQLite, Firebird)