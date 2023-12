Kharkov sales

We are presenting a very useful application for people, who want to be aware of the newest sales of the best shops in Kharkov. The app built with the following technologies: Html5, css3, JavaScript, Cordova and Ionic Framework, which means, that our app is cross platform, so you can install and use it on popular operating systems like iOS or Android. Perfect Material Design and great usability allows every person, who has Android phone or iPhone, to use our app easily and find out newest sales in Kharkov shops.