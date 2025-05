It specialist

Education: Master of Science (computer + physycs)

Certification: Zend PHP5 Certificated programmer.

IT experience since: 2003

Technical summery: PHP, Java/J2EE, C++, Objective C, C#, JavaScript, ActionScript, SQL, Ajax,

YUI, Spring, PDO, Hibernate, Mysql, Oracle, JSON, XML/XHTML, SVN,

LAMP, Apache, Tomcat, Jboss, JSF, JSP, Servlets, others.

Qualification summary: Architecture , Documentation, Programming, Database design, Analyze,

Training/Education design, Team Lead others.

A developer/project leader with strong competences within object oriented software design and system architecture. He is experienced in programming using the PHP and Java J2EE/J2SE platforms.

The experience of communications with remote customers more then 3 years. Free spoken and written English.

I have been working in different brunches of IT industry since 2003 year, including customization of IT educational processes and team leadership.

The main sense of work for me is product creation. Good result and self realization is a vital important part of my work.