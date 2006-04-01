.net C# Developer

Self

01.12.2010 - 01.03.2011

Role : .Net Developer /C++

Project : Device Driver

Specific driver for measurment device

- .NET 4.0

- C# 4.0,/C++/ASM

self

01.01.2011 - now

Role : .Net Developer

Project : Simple Web Template Editor

Simple WYSWING Wpf aplication

- .NET 4.0

- C# 4.0,xaml

- Html/js(+jquery)/css

Self

03.2010-05.2010

Role : .Net Developer

Project : GopCodeRed Website (gopcodered.org)

ASPX site based on modification of BlogEngine 1.5

Tools/technologies used:

- ASPX

- .NET 3.5

- C# 3.0

- Html/js(+jquery)/css

Self

01.2010-02.2010

Role : .Net Developer

Project : DCM Merging tool

Tools that allow selectively merge two DCM files.

Tools/technologies used:

- WPF

- .NET 3.5

- C# 3.0

Self

09.2009-01.2010

Role : iphone developer

Project : “Family Saver”

Tools that allow selectively change calls history, sms and so one.

Tools/technologies used:

- Xcode

- Iphone SDK 3

- Objective-c

- Adobe Photoshop

- SVN

Messtechnik

03.2009 – 9, 2009

Project: MTControl

Develop tool that can access to different data acquisition system(Vishay 7000/MGC Plus) in real time collect and analyse measurements results.

Role: Leading developer;

Tools/technologies used:

- MS Visual Studio 2008 TS

- MS SQL Server 2008

- .Net 3.5 (Winforms and WPF)

- C# 3.0 (with LINQ to objects), C++

- TCP/IP,UDP (developing low level device communication protocol)

- XML / XSLT / XPATH /XSD

- Altova “Xml spy”

- MS Team Foundation System

2.2009 – 3.2009

Project: “company site”

Role: Developer;

Redesign company web site structure and content.

Tools/technologies used:

- NetBeens

- PHP5

- PHPHTML

- Opera / IE /FF -- for test purpose

- MS Team Foundation System

Generation-p

01.2008 - 12.2008,

Project: Comtec

Role:.net Developer

Implementing additional integration modules for Comtec Booking System which connect throw web to different travel data source and collect requested info. Writing detailed specification for each module implementation.

Tools/technologies used:

- MS Visual Studio 2005

- MS SQL Server 2005;

- XML spy tools

- Different http sniffers

- .Net 1.1-2.0

- C# 1-2

- XML / XSD / XPATH / XSLT

- SOAP

- SQL / TSQL

- SVN

Intrahealth

05.2006 - 10.2007

Project: “Profile”

Product site: http://www.intrahealth.co.nz/products_profile.htm

Take part in research and development of large enterprise EMR system. Multiply tasks from GUI development to query optimize.

Role: Delphi Developer;

Tools/technologies used:

- Delphi 4-2006;

- FaastReport;

- MS Visual Studio 2005

- Interbase expert, Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio;

- Beyond comparer; Araxis Merge;

- VSS 2000(6)

- SVN

Software :

.Net2.0-3.5 (WPF/SL/WCF/Code Contracts/Pex)

Eclipse (3.0 – 3.3)

Interbase 6

MS SQL Server (2000 – 2005)

MySQL (3.23 – 4.0)

InstallShield 10

Microsoft Visio 2003-2007

Microsoft Project 2003-2007

Microsoft Visual C++ (2005)

Microsoft Visual C# (2003 – 2008)

Borland Delphi (4.0 – 2006)

3ds Max 3.0-2009

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Flex

OS:

MS Windows 95 / 98/ NT 4.0 / 2000 / XP / Vista/7, MS Windows 2000 / 2003 Server, MS DOS

Programming languages

C#(2-4),LINQ,XAML,MXML,AS3, XML(xpath , xslt 1-2), SQL, C/C++ (MFC),Objective-C, HTML, Object Pascal(delphi)