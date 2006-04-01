Self
01.12.2010 - 01.03.2011
Role : .Net Developer /C++
Project : Device Driver
Specific driver for measurment device
- .NET 4.0
- C# 4.0,/C++/ASM
self
01.01.2011 - now
Role : .Net Developer
Project : Simple Web Template Editor
Simple WYSWING Wpf aplication
- .NET 4.0
- C# 4.0,xaml
- Html/js(+jquery)/css
Self
03.2010-05.2010
Role : .Net Developer
Project : GopCodeRed Website (gopcodered.org)
ASPX site based on modification of BlogEngine 1.5
Tools/technologies used:
- ASPX
- .NET 3.5
- C# 3.0
- Html/js(+jquery)/css
Self
01.2010-02.2010
Role : .Net Developer
Project : DCM Merging tool
Tools that allow selectively merge two DCM files.
Tools/technologies used:
- WPF
- .NET 3.5
- C# 3.0
Self
09.2009-01.2010
Role : iphone developer
Project : “Family Saver”
Tools that allow selectively change calls history, sms and so one.
Tools/technologies used:
- Xcode
- Iphone SDK 3
- Objective-c
- Adobe Photoshop
- SVN
Messtechnik
03.2009 – 9, 2009
Project: MTControl
Develop tool that can access to different data acquisition system(Vishay 7000/MGC Plus) in real time collect and analyse measurements results.
Role: Leading developer;
Tools/technologies used:
- MS Visual Studio 2008 TS
- MS SQL Server 2008
- .Net 3.5 (Winforms and WPF)
- C# 3.0 (with LINQ to objects), C++
- TCP/IP,UDP (developing low level device communication protocol)
- XML / XSLT / XPATH /XSD
- Altova “Xml spy”
- MS Team Foundation System
2.2009 – 3.2009
Project: “company site”
Role: Developer;
Redesign company web site structure and content.
Tools/technologies used:
- NetBeens
- PHP5
- PHPHTML
- Opera / IE /FF -- for test purpose
- MS Team Foundation System
Generation-p
01.2008 - 12.2008,
Project: Comtec
Role:.net Developer
Implementing additional integration modules for Comtec Booking System which connect throw web to different travel data source and collect requested info. Writing detailed specification for each module implementation.
Tools/technologies used:
- MS Visual Studio 2005
- MS SQL Server 2005;
- XML spy tools
- Different http sniffers
- .Net 1.1-2.0
- C# 1-2
- XML / XSD / XPATH / XSLT
- SOAP
- SQL / TSQL
- SVN
Intrahealth
05.2006 - 10.2007
Project: “Profile”
Product site: http://www.intrahealth.co.nz/products_profile.htm
Take part in research and development of large enterprise EMR system. Multiply tasks from GUI development to query optimize.
Role: Delphi Developer;
Tools/technologies used:
- Delphi 4-2006;
- FaastReport;
- MS Visual Studio 2005
- Interbase expert, Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio;
- Beyond comparer; Araxis Merge;
- VSS 2000(6)
- SVN
Software :
.Net2.0-3.5 (WPF/SL/WCF/Code Contracts/Pex)
Eclipse (3.0 – 3.3)
Interbase 6
MS SQL Server (2000 – 2005)
MySQL (3.23 – 4.0)
InstallShield 10
Microsoft Visio 2003-2007
Microsoft Project 2003-2007
Microsoft Visual C++ (2005)
Microsoft Visual C# (2003 – 2008)
Borland Delphi (4.0 – 2006)
3ds Max 3.0-2009
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Flex
OS:
MS Windows 95 / 98/ NT 4.0 / 2000 / XP / Vista/7, MS Windows 2000 / 2003 Server, MS DOS
Programming languages
C#(2-4),LINQ,XAML,MXML,AS3, XML(xpath , xslt 1-2), SQL, C/C++ (MFC),Objective-C, HTML, Object Pascal(delphi)
