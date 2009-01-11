.NET,WPF,PHP,SQL,C#,С/C++,XML,LINQ,MySQL,Oracle,OOP,OOD,Design Pattern

OVERVIEW

Graduated The International Economics and Humanities University - Specialist in Applied Mathematics. General programming experience is about 2 years. Implemented few projects of different complexity.

Today I am interested in Microsoft’s .NET Platform and writing applications and modules mainly in C# (Visual C#), using web application framework of ASP.NET and such technologies as AJAX. Also I worked with database persistence layer and database itself – Oracle 10g, used such tools as Sybase Power Design (corporate modelling), Toad for Oracle (database management), LLBLGen (ORM).

I know a lot of basic and advanced theoretical approaches to programming – such as OOP and design patterns, I’m trying to study them in deep and use in actual projects.

In case my work was connected with web, I perfectly know HTML/XHTML, XML, JavaScript, Cascade Style Sheets.

Also I used unit testing (NUnit), version control tools (SVN/TortoiseSVN), integration services (Cruise Control .NET), bug tracking & issue tracking system (Jira) and some minor development tools and components (i.e. Telerik’s RAD Controls for Webforms).

My development environment is Microsoft Visual Studio 2008 TS. For communication I use Skype and ICQ.

General objective is to work in a team, which is actively growing, uses technical innovations, with opportunity of professional and career grow. I like challenges and solving various kinds of complicated tasks. Projects related with different .NET technologies are more preferred, but other environments are also desired. I’m interested in remote job.

TECHNICAL SKILLS – SUMMARY

Core development knowledge

• Basics: data structures, searching.

• Multithreading, synchronization.

• XML (Validation, DTD/XSD, XSL(T)).

• Exception management.

• Debugging and Tracing.

Architecture and Design, Useful techniques

• UML, UML 2.0: Power Designer.

• Distributed systems architecture: OOP, OOD, Design Patterns.

• Unit testing: NUnit

• Code analyzing and types reflection: .NET Reflector.

Team development

• Extreme programming.

• Source Control Versioning: SVN, Tortoise SVN.

Database

• ORM: LINQ, LLBLGEN Pro.

• Database Servers: MS SQL Server 2000/2005 (Enterprise Manager, Profiler, Query Analyzer, Management studio), Oracle 10 (PlSql Developer, TOAD).

• SQL, T_SQL, CTE, PL SQL, hierarchical queries, normalization.

User Interface Development

• ASP.NET 2.0: navigation, master pages, server controls development, data-binding, validation.

• .NET Windows Forms.

• JavaScript.

• AJAX, ASP.NET AJAX.

• Telerik RADControls.

Office & Management Support Software

• Microsoft Office

• TortoiseSVN

• JIRA

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

December 2008 - present SoftLine Company Kiev, Ukraine (remote job)

Position: Software Developer

Software technologies/dev environment: .NET Framework 3.5, C#, ASP.NET, MS ASP.NET AJAX, JavaScript, HTML Components, MS SQL 2005, MS Visual Studio 2008, nHibernate, Crystal reports

Main projects:

- RISC.VTA - Virtual Training Assistant - development, bug fixing, database management

May 2008 - December 2008 SoftLine Company Kiev, Ukraine (remote job)

Position: Software Developer

Software technologies/dev environment: .NET Framework 3.5, C#, ASP.NET, MS ASP.NET AJAX, JavaScript, HTML Components, Oracle10, MS Visual Studio 2008, LLBLGEN PRO, nUnit

Main projects:

- Microsoft-Softline Telco Suite – development, bug fixing, database management

June 2007 - May 2008 Mediana Company St. Petersburg, Russia (remote job)

Position: Software Developer

Software technologies/dev environment: GWX ActiveX Control ,C#, MS Visual Studio 2008, 1С 8.0

Main projects:

- Company Management System (CMS) for managing optical communications.

September 2003 –July 2008 The International Economics and Humanities University - Specialist in Applied Mathematics

EDUCATION

LANGUAGES

• English – reading, writing

• Ukrainian, Russian - fluent