Job Title:Seeking Freelancers for English to Ukrainian Translation – 87 Pages

Job Description:

We are looking for experienced freelance translators to translate an 87-page document from English to Ukrainian. The document contains general content, so accuracy and attention to detail are essential.

Requirements:

- Native or fluent Ukrainian speaker

- Proven experience in translation (English to Ukrainian)

- Strong grasp of grammar, syntax, and cultural nuances

- Ability to maintain the original meaning and tone of the document

Project Details:

- Total pages: 87

- Format: word format

If you are interested, please submit your application along with:

- Relevant translation samples

- Estimated delivery time

Looking forward to working with skilled translators on this project!