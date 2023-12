a_ibragimov

XanPool

XanPool is the world's first automated Peer-to-peer Crypto to Fiat platform (AKA a “fiat gateway”). Instantly executing and settling transactions without taking custody of customer funds. We provide a unique omni-channel solution to make the onramping and offramping infrastructure in crypto much more user friendly, and resilient against single channel dependency. (such as over-reliance on banking partners).

We allow business and individuals to on and off board regardless of their infrastructural limitations.