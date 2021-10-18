Ира Билецкая kazadulikkazadulik
Привет! Я дизайнер предметно-пространственных комплексов. В данный момент занимаюсь разработкой:
логотипов, фирменного стиля, знаков визуальной коммуникации (в том числе знаков визуальной ориентации). Хочешь уникальный и интересный логотип?
Обращайся!)
Образование: Высшее. Витебский государственный университет им. П. М. Машерова. Дизайнер предметно-пространственных комплексов. Работаю в Corel, Photoshop, 3Ds мах. Знание белорусского, русского, украинского, немецкого и английского языков.
Победы в конкурсах:
