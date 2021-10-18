kazadulik

Ира Билецкая kazadulik

 
37 летУкраина/Киев
11 лет на фриланс-бирже
Была
5 часов назад

Привет! Я дизайнер предметно-пространственных комплексов. В данный момент занимаюсь разработкой:

логотипов, фирменного стиля, знаков визуальной коммуникации (в том числе знаков визуальной ориентации). Хочешь уникальный и интересный логотип?

Обращайся!)

Образование: Высшее. Витебский государственный университет им. П. М. Машерова. Дизайнер предметно-пространственных комплексов. Работаю в Corel, Photoshop, 3Ds мах. Знание белорусского, русского, украинского, немецкого и английского языков.

Победы в конкурсах:

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/logotipy-i-znaki-7/logotip-dlya-strojkompanii-gidropas-869245/

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/logotipy-i-znaki-7/razrabotat-logotip-dlya-proizvoditelya-meditcinskogo-oborudovaniya-854533/

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/logotipy-i-znaki-7/logotip-dlya-reklamnoj-kampanii-847466/

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/757631.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/759180.html - 2 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/763083.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/750262.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/750321.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/741161.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/738328.html - 3 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/716942.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/711603.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/712221.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/711603.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/704473.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/695935.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/696871.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/669460.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/663759.html - 2 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/651414.html - 2 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/635787.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/639877.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/640365.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/624559.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/619347.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/615467.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/617351.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/613897.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/605918.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/605675.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/605145.html - 4 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/600803.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/597001.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/592642.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/586283.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/583788.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/577879.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/577130.html - 3 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/571437.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/567007.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/571418.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/559507.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/560683.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/565476.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/558738.html - 3 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/557102.html - 2 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/550990.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/545222.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/541920.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/528902.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/511351.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/521780.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/519868.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/513235.html - 2 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/503598.html - 2 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/519996.html - 3 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/506868.html - 2 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/476464.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/477795.html - 2 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/471772.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/471209.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/461665.html - 2 место

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/463277.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/461495.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/460108.html

.

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/458854.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/373499.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/371826.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/433955.html

http://www.weblancer.net/contests/433466.html

HTMLPhotoshop
недостаточно оценок
недостаточно рекомендаций
$50
средняя цена заказа
нет принятых заявок
нет постоянных заказчиков
125
безопасных платежей
ТОП-50
Фирменный стиль
ТОП-50
Логотипы и Знаки
Портфолио
Показать больше работ
Отзывы заказчиков
texty_pro
39 летУкраина
11 лет в сервисе
Была
8 дней назад
$50
10 баллов
год назад
Створити лого для благодійного фонду допомоги армії
Дякую за роботу і терпіння.
Дякую за цікаву співпрацю. Бажаю фонду функціонування та розвитку!
Ответный отзыв
victtory
Наталья 
45 летРоссия
13 лет в сервисе
Была
5 месяцев назад
$30
10 баллов
2 года назад
Разработка логотипа организации
Все отлично!
Спасибо за конкурс. Рекомендую!
Ответный отзыв
abandoned
Дмитрий 
39 летРоссия
10 лет в сервисе
Был
год назад
$50
10 баллов
2 года назад
Дизайн лого
Большое спасибо, Ирина, с Вами приятно работать!
Благодарю за сотрудничество!
Ответный отзыв
trit101
35 летРоссия
6 лет в сервисе
Был
2 года назад
$75
10 баллов
2 года назад
Придумать логотип для литературного портала Литсовет
рекомендую
Спасибо! Рекомендую к сотрудничеству!
Ответный отзыв
captain
Андрей 
42 годаУкраина
15 лет в сервисе
Был
9 месяцев назад
$20
10 баллов
2 года назад
Разработать логотип
Все отлично. Спасибо за работу.
Все замечательно. Спасибо за интересный проект!
Ответный отзыв
Логотипы и Знаки
103 отзыва
$5/час
от $30от 1 дня
#41
Фирменный стиль
10 отзывов
$5/час
от $60от 2 дней
#32